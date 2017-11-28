‘We will take care of it’ says Trump of latest North Korea missile launch

By Published:
RETRANSMISSION WITH TRANSLATION - A man watches a TV screen showing a local news program reporting North Korea's missile launch at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. North Korea abruptly ended a 10-week pause in its weapons testing by launching what the Pentagon said was an intercontinental ballistic missile, apparently its longest-range test yet, a move that will escalate already high tensions with Washington. The Korean letters read "Fired ballistic missile." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(ABC News) — Hours after North Korea engaged in its first missile test in over two months, President Donald Trump pledged that the United States “will take care of it.”

The comment came in remarks to reporters at the White House Tuesday after North Korea launched a ballistic missile 2,800 miles into space for an estimated 50 minutes, a U.S. official said.

The North Korean test was the country’s 15th missile launch of the year and its third test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Related Content: North Korea launches intercontinental missile, spiking tensions

Other administration officials were quick to issue reactions of their own, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson whose spokesperson labeled the test a “disappointment,” but left open the possibility of a diplomatic solution.

“The DPRK’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them must be reversed. Together the international community must continue to send a unified message to North Korea that the DPRK must abandon its WMD programs,” read a statement from Tillerson, adding, “Diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now. The United States remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearization and to ending belligerent actions by North Korea.”

Negotiation with North Korea was likely on the minds of other cabinet officials during the country’s 75-day missile testing drought.

Earlier in November, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that “as long as they stop testing, stop developing, they don’t export their weapons, there would be opportunity for talks,” according to a Reuters report.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster shared a similar sentiment on Nov. 2 when he addressed reporters at the White House briefing room.

“I think we have to be a little patient here for at least a few months to see what more we and others can do, including China,” McMaster said. “I don’t think we need to reassess our strategy now. I think we have to give it a couple of months, a few months, and then see what adjustments we might need to make.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s