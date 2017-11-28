When can you ski?

Ski season is off to a great start up north! Many of the mountains like Killington in Vermont have been up and running for weeks already!

But unfortunately here in Connecticut we still have grass and just a little bit of snow being made but thanks to a lot of technology and some smarts, ski season might be starting sooner than you think.

It’s business as usual at Powder Ridge in Middlefield…tightening up bolts and getting things ready for the upcoming ski season. Part of that prep work, stocking up on snow.

Mike Kurys, Director of Operations at Powder Ridge Mountain Park said, “Well with the snow that we just made, we’re trying to stock pile it. Just make big piles of snow, it has less of a chance to melt away. We’ll let the piles sit, we’ll keep making snow on top of it and eventually we’ll take the groomers and we’ll push it all out.”

Piling the snow like this also helps dry it out, making it much better to ski on once winter comes, but until then the team at Powder Ridge is forced to wait for cold temps below 28 degrees to make more snow. Until then, they’ve come up with a solution.

“It’s plastic snow, it works and reacts just like regular snow. You can stop, turn, ski, snowboard year round.” mentioned Mike

And that’s exactly what the future is. Winter sports won’t be isolated to the cold weather season but it will take a while before the whole mountain is covered with synthetic snow. So when can you start?

“So no matter what, December 15th we will open synthetic snow for tubing, skiing, and snowboarding. As soon as we get enough nights of snowmaking, we’ll be open 7 days a week.” stated Kurys

So while it might be another couple of weeks until we get some natural snow here in Connecticut, the ski resorts are going to do their best to beat mother nature.