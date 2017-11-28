Which nonprofits should you give to?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to donate to some causes you care about this holiday season?

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has some advice on how to decide who to donate to.

“Find your passion. Each of us has been touched by a non-profit. So we ask, find the one that means something to you. Maybe someone in your family has dealt with disease, maybe you love animals, you’ve been to a camp, you’ve been to a theater or you’ve gone on a nature walk. We want you to find those organizations that have meant something to you and remember to give,” explained Jackie Downing, Director of Grant Making and Nonprofit Effectiveness at the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven.

She works with hundreds of organizations in Greater New Haven and 400 of them are listed on their website at www.givegreater.org.

