Winter coat drop-off locations announced in Chester, East Haddam

CHESTER/EAST HADDAM, Conn., (WTNH)–Goodspeed is be a designated drop spot for winter coats for Connecticut’s annual winter coat collection this December.

During the remainder of the run of the musical “A Connecticut Christmas Carol,” which is now playing at The Terris Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals will be collecting gently used winter coats and accessories.



You can drop off coats at two locations: The Terris Theatre on North Main Street in Chester, and The Goodspeed on Main Street in East Haddam.

Best Cleaners has also partnered with Coats for Connecticut to provide people with an easy way to make a big difference.

Just drop off gently-used winter coats and accessories in the lobby of either theatre and Best Cleaners will clean and deliver the items to their community partners.

