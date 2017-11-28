Woman charged with embezzling from parent teacher group

By Published:

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after police say she embezzled thousands of dollars from a Connecticut parent teacher organization while she served as treasurer.

Police charged 41-year-old Jeni Shean, of Maine, with second-degree larceny Nov. 18. Authorities launched an investigation after they received a complaint from the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization in May about discrepancies in their records.

Police say Shean embezzled close to $13,000 between 2013 and 2016. She denied the accusations when officers showed up to her home in Maine, but police say they found multiple checks written for cash from the organization’s checking account.

Shean is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

Winchester schools superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley says they support the organization’s “quest to obtain justice.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s