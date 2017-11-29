2 Hamden police officers hurt arresting teens for car crimes

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Hamden police officers sustained injuries while arresting two New Haven teens for allegedly breaking into cars.

Police arrested 18-year-old Nasjear Johnson and a 15-year-old boy on Saturday.

Neighbors say they spotted the two trying to get into vehicles on Hillcrest Avenue.

Johnson was arrested, but police say the 15-year-old violently pulled away from officers and took off running. He was later arrested near the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

Two officers were sent to a local hospital for treatment.