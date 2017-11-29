A new study warns childhood obesity could linger on

Related Coverage Study looks at fittest and most overweight U.S. states

(ABC News) – Visions of sugar plums — and every other kind of fattening treat.

With the holiday season here, children, and face it, their parents, face an onslaught of treats, presenting another easy opportunity to overeat.

A new study out Wednesday predicts that if we let our children indulge and gain weight, obesity could be an even bigger problem for them in the future.

Researchers writing in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine used national data to create a model to predict how many children will be obese as adults.

Related Content: Study looks at fittest and most overweight U.S. states

Their estimate? Looking at kids as young as 2-years-old, they predict that 57 percent of kids and teens will be obese by the time they turn 35. This figure is nearly twice the current adult obesity rate.

Obese children, they say, have a much higher risk of turning into obese adults. Though risks remain for healthy weight children too.

Clearly, it’s never too soon to encourage healthy diet and activity habits in kids.

So, give Christmas treats in moderation, and instead of sitting by the yule log, take a stroll to see the lights.