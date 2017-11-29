ABC: ‘American Housewife’ will stop mocking Connecticut city

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — ABC says it will no longer include jokes about the Connecticut city of Norwalk in its sitcom “American Housewife” after an outcry from outraged residents and community leaders.

The show’s producers in a statement say the show was never intended to offend anyone, but they have “heard the concerns of the people of Norwalk and have made the decision to omit any mentions of the city from future episodes.”

“American Housewife” is set in Westport, but characters have occasionally mocked Norwalk. The last straw was apparently the Halloween episode that featured a character dressed up as a pregnant “Norwalk prom girl.”

Resident Andy Ross created the website stoptheinsults.com to petition network owner Disney to apologize. He told The Hour newspaper he’s happy that network officials have “come to their senses.”

