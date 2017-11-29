Air Force relieves commander of Thunderbirds

By Published:
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly during the inaugural Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow, in Huntington Beach, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Coast Guard have established a temporary safety zone along the coast of Huntington Beach for the weekend air show. In addition to the seven-jet Breitling team, the show will include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy F-18 Super Hornets, among others. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

The commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, famously known as the Thunderbirds, was relieved last week after the Air Force determined it had “lost confidence” in his leadership style.

Lt. Col. Jason Heard is the first Thunderbirds commander to be relieved of duty.

The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, are the Air Force‘s flying aerobatic team. They perform for audiences across the country.

According to an Air Force press release, Heard lead the Thunderbirds “through a highly successful show season,” but Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, “lost confidence in his leadership and risk management style.”

Related Content: Air Force seeks to develop laser weapon systems

“Leavitt determined that new leadership was necessary to ensure the highest levels of pride, precision and professionalism within the team,” the release stated.

Leavitt was said the decision was “incredibly difficult to make,” but added it was in the “best interests of the Thunderbird team.”

The team’s former operations officer has temporarily assumed responsibility.

In June 2016, a Thunderbird F-16 crashed just outside Petersen Air Force Base in Colorado Springs shortly after performing a flyover at the nearby Air Force Academy graduation, where President Barack Obama was in attendance.

Obama met with the pilot, who was not seriously injured, afterward at Petersen Air Force Base and thanked him for his service, the White House said at the time.

This past June, excessive airspeed, coupled with the pilot landing too far down a wet runway, contributed to a Thunderbird F-16 flipping over at the Dayton International Airport, one day before an air show. That pilot was injured following the crash.

An Air Force official told ABC News the 2017 incident was unrelated to this month’s leadership change for the Thunderbirds.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story conflated the 2016 incident with a different one in 2017. This story has been updated.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s