Ansonia announces winter parking regulations

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Ansonia has announced winter parking regulations will be in effect from Dec. 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018.

Officials say there will be a 24/7 parking ban on all city streets and highways to allow snow equipment to remove snow and ice.

During this time period, vehicles will be permitted to be parked on the odd-numbered side of municipal streets.

Additionally, city streets that display “No Parking Signs” are exempt from alternate side parking during the winter parking season in the area designated by the “No Parking Signs.”

Furthermore, parking is permitted on the even numbered side of the following streets: Fifth Street, Jewett St. (North Spring Street to Platt Street), Hotchkiss Terrace (the area west of Kathy Lane), North Cliff Street, Colony Street, north of Gardner’s Lane, and Park Place.

Parking is prohibited on Main Street, West Main Street and East Main Street from 12 midnight until 6:00 a.m.

The city is also reminding residents to be aware of the regulation that requires the removal of snow and ice from sidewalks within 12 hours from the end of snowfall.