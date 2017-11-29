Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim challenges public campaign funding law

- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will be in court Wednesday morning for a federal lawsuit against the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Ganim is challenging a law that prohibits anyone convicted of a crime from receiving public campaign funds. The law was enacted after the Ernie Newton and Governor John Rowland convictions.

Ganim does have a prior corruption conviction and is exploring a run for governor in 2018.

Ganim will go before a federal judge at 10 a.m. in Hartford.

