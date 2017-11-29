Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim challenges public campaign funding law

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will be in court Wednesday morning for a federal lawsuit against the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Ganim is challenging a law that prohibits anyone convicted of a crime from receiving public campaign funds. The law was enacted after the Ernie Newton and Governor John Rowland convictions.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is in Federal Court trying to get public funding to run for Governor. The law says felons are ineligible for public campaign money. pic.twitter.com/LpnUoLd4i2 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 29, 2017

Ganim does have a prior corruption conviction and is exploring a run for governor in 2018.

Ganim will go before a federal judge at 10 a.m. in Hartford.