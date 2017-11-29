CARE releases report on state of hunger in New Haven

(WTNH) — The Community Alliance for Research and Engagement (CARE) has released a new report on the state of hunger in New Haven.

CARE is an organization based out of Southern Connecticut State University that seeks to identify solutions to health challenges.

In a recent report, CARE discovered the following statistics:

25 percent of New Haven residents live in poverty, and an additional 40 percent struggle to afford basic necessities like food and housing.

22 percent of New Haven residents are “food insecure,” and 1 in 3 residents in the lowest income neighborhoods are “food insecure.” “Food insecure” is a term that refers to not having enough food or not having enough money to buy food.

3 out of 4 people who are food insecure in New Haven have difficulty in eating healthy meals, which has a considerable impact on the health of these residents.

The New Haven Food Policy Council suggests that to help change these statistics, the city of New Haven and the New Haven Public Schools should prioritize the expansion of school meals programs. Those programs should focus on serving three meals a day.

The council also suggests that the city collaborate with partners to develop a system that allows for greater coordination among emergency food providers. This would help enable the sharing of data, resources and costs.

Members of the council say New Haven needs to seek out a stronger social safety net.

The New Haven Food Policy Council is working with the city of New Haven to strengthen its policies on protecting workers from wage theft and other forms of abuse.