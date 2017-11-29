Conservative speaker arrested at UConn blames students

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A conservative commentator who was arrested at the University of Connecticut and charged with breach of peace following an altercation is blaming some UConn students for being “violent and disruptive.”

Lucian Wintrich’s Tuesday night speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” came to an abrupt end when a woman appeared to take paperwork off the lectern he was using.

I just got off the phone with @LucianWintrich as he was heading to the airport. He says he is disappointed in how security handled the event. He says many students involved with the UConn young GOP group were not allowed in while protestors from general public got priority.. — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) November 29, 2017

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running after the woman and grabbing her before other audience members get involved.

Wintrich says that while he was handcuffed in the bathroom with police, windows were being broken and smoke bombs were being thrown into the crowd. He says police told him he was handcuffed for his own protection. — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) November 29, 2017

Police quickly stepped in and led Wintrich away.

During his speech, @lucianwintrich says he asked security multiple times to keep people from approaching the podium and to remove the more aggressive protestors. He says security did nothing. — George Colli (@GeorgeColli) November 29, 2017

Wintrich wrote on Twitter early Wednesday after being released that it was unfortunate that some students “felt the need to be violent and disruptive.” He said it just proves his point that “the leftist media is turning Americans against each other.

