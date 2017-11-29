Conservative speaker arrested at UConn blames students

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A conservative commentator who was arrested at the University of Connecticut and charged with breach of peace following an altercation is blaming some UConn students for being “violent and disruptive.”

Lucian Wintrich’s Tuesday night speech titled “It’s OK To Be White” came to an abrupt end when a woman appeared to take paperwork off the lectern he was using.

Cellphone videos posted on Twitter show Wintrich running after the woman and grabbing her before other audience members get involved.

Police quickly stepped in and led Wintrich away.

Wintrich wrote on Twitter early Wednesday after being released that it was unfortunate that some students “felt the need to be violent and disruptive.” He said it just proves his point that “the leftist media is turning Americans against each other.

