Controversial items on long agenda in State Bonding Commission meeting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first State Bonding Commission meeting in nearly six months includes many controversial items on long agenda.

The Governor cancelled monthly Bonding Commission meetings during the prolonged state budget stalemate in the legislature.

The Commission is expected to approve $40 million for improvements to the XL Center in Hartford. This was approved in the new state budget but includes a provision to have the Capitol Region Development Authortiy, which runs XL Center, to seek buyers for it.

The commission is also expected to approve $9 million for improvements to Silver Sands State Park in Milford despite local opposition to the plan. It would pay for improvements like rest rooms, a space for life guards.

There’s also an item to pay for police body cams for New Haven, North Haven, Milford and several other communities.

Plus a package of aid for about 13 companies that are relocating to or expanding in Connecticut.

