Controversial items on long agenda in State Bonding Commission meeting

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first State Bonding Commission meeting in nearly six months includes many controversial items on long agenda.

The Governor cancelled monthly Bonding Commission meetings during the prolonged state budget stalemate in the legislature.

The Commission is expected to approve $40 million for improvements to the XL Center in Hartford. This was approved in the new state budget but includes a provision to have the Capitol Region Development Authortiy, which runs XL Center, to seek buyers for it.

The commission is also expected to approve $9 million for improvements to Silver Sands State Park in Milford despite local opposition to the plan. It would pay for improvements like rest rooms, a space for life guards.

There’s also an item to pay for police body cams for New Haven, North Haven, Milford and several other communities.

Plus a package of aid for about 13 companies that are relocating to or expanding in Connecticut.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s