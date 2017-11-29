Couple: Air Force partly to blame for Texas church shooting

By Published: Updated:
Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017. (Nick Wagner / Statesman.com via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A couple whose son was among eight members of one family killed in a Texas church shooting has filed a legal claim with the U.S. Air Force, saying the military branch is partly to blame.

Joe Holcombe and his wife Claryce say the Air Force’s failure to report the gunman’s criminal history to an FBI database used to check backgrounds of gun buyers helped cause the Nov. 5 shooting in Sutherland Springs that left more than two dozen dead.

They filed the claim Tuesday in their 60-year-old son Bryan Holcombe’s death. It could lead to a lawsuit if the Air Force denies it was at fault.

Joe Holcombe says the Air Force made a “very serious mistake” and he doesn’t want it to happen again.

An Air Force spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s