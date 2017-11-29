Cruisin’ Connecticut – ‘Mascots!’ Puppetry Exhibit At UCONN

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – We are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Storrs, home of the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry. They’ve erected the first ever Mascot exhibit.

Museum Director, John Bell, says that the exhibit is the first of its kind:

It’s really an art form. Mascots are a form of puppets. It’s a really old tradition.

The most popular mascot on display is “Jonathan the Husky” – UConn’s mascot. The mascot was actually a real husky dog in the early 1900’s, but the dog became skittish from the sounds on the court, so the school replaced it with the “life-like” mascot that we know today.

You can experience the history and craftsmanship behind university mascots, professional ones, and more. You can check out the “Mascots!” exhibit at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at UConn through February.

Visit the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry1 Royce Cir, Storrs, CT 06268

