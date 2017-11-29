Easy Ways to Add Years to Your Life

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Want to live longer? It’s time to hit the ground running. Hitting the pavement for just five to ten minutes a day can significantly reduce your risk of premature death. Another study found you can gain two years of life by walking briskly for 75 minutes every week.

Another key to living longer? Nuts! They’re rich in antioxidants, fiber and unsaturated fatty acids. Research shows those who eat the bite-sized treats several times a week have a lower mortality risk than those who don’t.

And ditch the soda. According to researchers at the University of California, drinking it daily can reduce your lifespan by 4.6 years.

Grab dinner with friends and maybe a movie too. A study by Brigham Young University found those with stronger social relationships improve their odds of survival by a whopping 50 percent.

And lastly, be optimistic. It’s the quality most centenarians share, according to The New England Centenarian Study. Yale researchers also found people with a more positive view of aging live seven-and-a-half years longer than those with a more negative view.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s