Easy Ways to Add Years to Your Life

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Want to live longer? It’s time to hit the ground running. Hitting the pavement for just five to ten minutes a day can significantly reduce your risk of premature death. Another study found you can gain two years of life by walking briskly for 75 minutes every week.

Another key to living longer? Nuts! They’re rich in antioxidants, fiber and unsaturated fatty acids. Research shows those who eat the bite-sized treats several times a week have a lower mortality risk than those who don’t.

And ditch the soda. According to researchers at the University of California, drinking it daily can reduce your lifespan by 4.6 years.

Grab dinner with friends and maybe a movie too. A study by Brigham Young University found those with stronger social relationships improve their odds of survival by a whopping 50 percent.

And lastly, be optimistic. It’s the quality most centenarians share, according to The New England Centenarian Study. Yale researchers also found people with a more positive view of aging live seven-and-a-half years longer than those with a more negative view.