Google keeps word, fixes burger emoji

(CNN) – Hot dog! Google has fixed its hamburger emoji.

Last month there was an online uproar after it was discovered Google’s burger emoji had cheese at the bottom…the horror!

A tweet about it went viral. After getting ‘grilled’ Google’s CEO jokingly said he would drop everything to fix the issue. Well, he kept his word.

According to “Emojipedia” the new burger design for Android puts the cheese in the correct place, on top of the burger patty.

