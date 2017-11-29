Head of CT NAACP on UConn campus after speaker arrested, fight

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–There was unrest on the UConn campus on Wednesday night after an emotional meeting in the African-American Cultural Center about Tuesday night’s disturbance and arrest.

“There’s obviously serious race problems on the UConn campus,” said Scot X. Esdaile, President of the Connecticut chapter of the NAACP.

Esdaile was pulling no punches, there to talk with students about Tuesday’s outburst. It was standing room-only, and students spilled out into the hallway at the African-American Cultural Center.

“For this type of outburst to happen, there seems to be a powder keg here, and we don’t want this to get bigger and worse,” Esdaile said.

Lucian Winteich said he tried to speak on the campus about race baiting, but students kept cutting him off, and eventually a student stole his speech from the podium. He ran into the crowd to get it back, and was arrested for breach of peace.

“It’s sad, I mean yesterday evening, students were breaking windows and throwing smoke bombs into the building,” Winteich said.

The title of his speech was “It’s OK to be white.” He says his point is that times have changed so dramatically, that the phrase “it’s OK to be white” brings anger and protest.

“Even saying something so innocuous as “it is OK to be white” will be taken in a very inflammatory way, that was the joke, and that was addressed during the speech itself, unfortunately that point didn’t go through correctly,” Winteich said.

Esdaile hopes to talk to UConn president Susan Herbst in the near future and map out a plan.