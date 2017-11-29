How to stop your Christmas tree from becoming a deadly projectile on the road

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers in Massachusetts recently stopped a car hauling a massive Christmas tree on its roof.

News 8 showed the viral picture of it to longtime Christmas tree dealer Marc Vaiuso of Vaiuso Farms.

“I don’t know how you could drive like that,” Vaiuso said.

His concerns are shared by local police who fear Connecticut families will hit the road with the equivalent of a 50-pound missile not safely tied down.

“The tree is either on the car, or off the car, Vaiuso explained. “You either tie it, or you don’t.”

Vaiuso said there are dangerous consequences of not transporting your Christmas tree the right way.

“It’s going to come off,” he explained. “You’re going to cause an accident.”

If that happens, you could find yourself criminally or civilly liable.

So, how do you prevent your Christmas tree from becoming a projectile?

Step one is to find the tree you want.

Step two involves securing it with netting. This will keep the branches from expanding, possibly obstructing the driver’s view.

The final step is making sure it’s securely tied down to your vehicle when you’re ready to take it home.

The Wallen family of Branford didn’t want to take any chances, so they let Vaiuso use his expertise to properly tie it to their car.

“It’s always a concern, but we come here every year and I trust them,” said Elizabeth Wallen. “I know that he’ll make sure it’s on good, and we’ll make it home safe.”