Items taken from vehicles in Newtown located

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A large number of items stolen from vehicles in Newtown have been located.

According to the Newtown Police Department, two juveniles were arrested on Nov. 13 for stealing vehicles and property out of vehicles.

A large number of items were seized from either the juveniles or from the cars that they had stolen.

Officials say items were taken from the following areas:

Baldwin Road, Juniper Road, Oak Ridge Road, Edmond Road, Sugar Street, Sleepy Hollow Road, Lincoln Road, Oakview Road, Turkey Hill Road, Elm Drive, Adams Hill Road, Black Walnut Drive, Mile Hill Road, and Nearbrook Drive.

If you have experienced theft from a vehicle between the dates of Nov. 10 through Nov. 13 and you would like to see the property that has been found, you can go to the Newtown Police Department during the following dates and times.

Dec. 2 from 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Dec. 4 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Dec. 6 from 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

If you cannot come during any of those time slots, Newtown Police say to call 203-426-5841.