Legislative leaders to meet on growing budget deficit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Legislative leaders are meeting in the State’s Capitol to talk about the budget Wednesday.

Lawmakers are working to figure out what, if anything, should be done about the growing deficit.

Revised estimates show the state is now about $203 million in the red, as opposed to the $178 million figure that was reported last week.

As a result, Governor Dannel Malloy could be forced to issue a “mid-year budget cutting plan.”