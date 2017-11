Related Coverage Woman and cats rescued from burning home in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man wanted for allegedly starting a house fire in West Haven is now behind bars.

21-year-old Tyrese Perry was arrested in Alabama on Wednesday morning.

Police say he started a fire on Center Street back in July.

Original Story: Woman and cats rescued from burning home in West Haven

Firefighters had to rescue a woman from the home.

Officials say Perry was also wanted in New Haven for an unrelated robbery.

It is not clear when he will be brought back to Connecticut.