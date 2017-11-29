Man arrested in fatal double stabbing

Related Coverage 1 dead, another injured after double stabbing in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after a double stabbing left one man dead in Connecticut.

The Day reports Metese Hinds, of New London, was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of Raheeim General. Investigators say Hinds was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he used a kitchen knife to stab the 33-year-old man at an apartment building Oct. 24.

The state medical examiner’s office says General died of sharp force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Hinds was hospitalized with a stab wound to the leg. Police took him into custody shortly after his release on an outstanding warrant for an alleged violation of a protective order.

Hinds returns to court Dec. 15.

