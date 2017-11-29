Man arrested in fatal double stabbing

By Published:
(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a 46-year-old man after a double stabbing left one man dead in Connecticut.

The Day reports Metese Hinds, of New London, was charged with murder Tuesday in the death of Raheeim General. Investigators say Hinds was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he used a kitchen knife to stab the 33-year-old man at an apartment building Oct. 24.

Related: 1 dead, another injured after double stabbing in New London

The state medical examiner’s office says General died of sharp force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Hinds was hospitalized with a stab wound to the leg. Police took him into custody shortly after his release on an outstanding warrant for an alleged violation of a protective order.

Hinds returns to court Dec. 15.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s