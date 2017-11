MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Manchester elementary school will be closed for the second day in a row on Thursday.

According to a school official from the Martin Elementary School, the school was closed on Wednesday due to a water leak in the building.

Due to the leak, electricity in the building has been turned off so that repairs can be made.

School officials say the school will remain closed on Thursday due to the same issue.

It is not yet known if the school will be open Friday.