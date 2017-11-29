Missing person from Southington sought

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a missing person who went missing after going to work.

According to officials, 56-year-old Charles “Chuck” Davenport was reported as missing on Monday.

Police say Davenport went to work that day and was last seen in the area of his home around 3 p.m.

Davenport is described as a white man with a medium to large build, standing around 5’11” and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

Police say he has salt and pepper hair and a mustache along with hazel eyes.

Davenport may be operating a grey 2016 Ford F-150 with a Connecticut plate reading 96CV66. He also walks with a cane.

Officials say Davenport has been depressed as of late and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call them immediately at 860-621-0101.