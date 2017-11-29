New Britain father of three faces deportation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A New Britain father is facing deportation to his native Ecuador on Thursday.

Milton Serrano came to the United States in 1995, but his most recent stay of removal was denied. He lives with his wife and their three children in New Britain.  Their youngest is five years old.

The kids were born in the U.S., and are American citizens. Serrano owns his own asbestos removal business. He says he’s been cooperating with ICE.

“That’s not fair. I’m not a criminal,” he said. “They know millions of people are not criminal.”

Serrano is supposed to board a flight to Ecuador from New York on Thursday morning.

