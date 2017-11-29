New Haven Tree Lighting: What you need to know

By Published:
File photo of Christmas tree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was chopped, took a trip down 95, and the lights were hung. Now, the Elm City waits for the magical moment.

“I love the tree I want to see it lit up,” said Charlie Mayer. “It’s a pretty big one. It can compete with New York a little bit. So I think it looks good.”

This year’s tree is about 90 feet tall and it was donated from a woman in Branford.

Related: Christmas tree now up on New Haven Green

Thursday is going to be a cold one, so you’re going to have to bundle up and be sure to pack your patience.

“There’s going to be a couple thousand people on the green celebrating the tree lighting. So we’re going to be closing down Temple Street, giving more space for the pedestrians and for the activities on the green,” said the New Haven‘s Transportation Chief Doug Hausladen.

Temple Street will be closed starting around 5 p.m. Crossing guards will help with revelers and they’re moving the bus stops too. So, expect detours. All of it in effort to put on a show for families.

There will be visits with Santa, hay rides, and a ferris wheel.

“I’m going to try and make it down here with my grand-kids just to see how it goes out,” said New Haven’s Al White.

“It’s the Rockefeller Center of Connecticut and we’re really happy to be the cultural capitol here and welcome everybody to our tree lighting ceremony,” said Hausladen.

Just one more night until all the action, cameras, and most importantly lights!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s