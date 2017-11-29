New Haven Tree Lighting: What you need to know

Related Coverage Christmas tree now up on New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was chopped, took a trip down 95, and the lights were hung. Now, the Elm City waits for the magical moment.

“I love the tree I want to see it lit up,” said Charlie Mayer. “It’s a pretty big one. It can compete with New York a little bit. So I think it looks good.”

This year’s tree is about 90 feet tall and it was donated from a woman in Branford.

Related: Christmas tree now up on New Haven Green

Thursday is going to be a cold one, so you’re going to have to bundle up and be sure to pack your patience.

“There’s going to be a couple thousand people on the green celebrating the tree lighting. So we’re going to be closing down Temple Street, giving more space for the pedestrians and for the activities on the green,” said the New Haven‘s Transportation Chief Doug Hausladen.

Temple Street will be closed starting around 5 p.m. Crossing guards will help with revelers and they’re moving the bus stops too. So, expect detours. All of it in effort to put on a show for families.

There will be visits with Santa, hay rides, and a ferris wheel.

“I’m going to try and make it down here with my grand-kids just to see how it goes out,” said New Haven’s Al White.

“It’s the Rockefeller Center of Connecticut and we’re really happy to be the cultural capitol here and welcome everybody to our tree lighting ceremony,” said Hausladen.

Just one more night until all the action, cameras, and most importantly lights!