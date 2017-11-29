Norwalk Police look to identify suspect in fraudulent wire transfer

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Norwalk Police are looking for the suspect involved in a fraudulent wire transfer last month.

Police say on October 14th, a man picked up a fraudulent wire transfer at the Stop & Shop located on Connecticut Avenue.

According to police, the victim resides out of state and received numerous phone calls from a man pretending to be a law enforcement officer. The man then demanded the victim wire money because his grandson was in jail.

The victim had wired $2,450 to the Stop & Shop in Norwalk. Now police are searching for the man caught on surveillance video who picked it up.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information is urged to contact detectives at at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-854-3111.