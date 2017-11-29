I-84 eastbound reopens in Plainville after car fire

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire closed a section of I-84 eastbound in Plainville on Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, a part of I-84 eastbound was closed due to a car fire that started around 4:49 a.m. The roadway was closed between exits 33 and 34 while fire crews extinguished the fire.

However, the accident has since been cleared and the highway has reopened.

State police say there were only minor injuries in the accident. The cause is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

