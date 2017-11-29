PD: Cromwell store sold tobacco to minors

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — One store in Cromwell was found to be selling tobacco to minors on Tuesday, according to police.

The Cromwell Police Department as well as members of the State of Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Tobacco Prevention, and Enforcement Program held unannounced compliance inspections of 14 local establishments that sell tobacco products.

Officials say these inspections were performed to determine if stores were following state laws concerning the sale of cigarettes and/or tobacco products to those under the age of eighteen.

Of all the 14 companies inspected, only one, Krauszer’s Food Store located at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell was found to be in violation.

The store clerk, Viragkumar Patel, was given an infraction for this offense.

According to police, Patel was fined $200.00.