PD: New London man arrested for operating drug factory

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after police say they seized heroin packaged for sale and other items in his home.

According to New London police, a search and seizure warrant was executed at the home of 28-year-old Jonathan Olivencia on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they located an unspecified amount of heroin packaged for street-level sales, drug paraphernalia and $1,273 in U.S. currency.

Olivencia was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory, and other related charges.