PD: New London man leads officers on pursuit, marijuana seized

Related Coverage PD: New London man arrested for operating drug factory

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers allegedly witnessed 29-year-old Antonio Cox, who they say is a known unlicensed operator, driving a vehicle along Connecticut Avenue.

Police say once Cox recognized the officers in the area, he attempted to speed away and struck another vehicle. Cox then allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Related Content: PD: New London man arrested for operating drug factory

Officials say they then located approximately 1.79 ounces of marijuana packaged for street level sale and $2,118 in U.S. currency in his possession.

Cox was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell, Evading Responsibility, and other related charges.

He is being held on a total of $125,000 in cash surety bonds.