Police: Man broke into Dunkin’ Donuts to support drug habit

Related Coverage Manchester man arrested for multiple Dunkin’ Donuts burglaries

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with 22 break-ins at Dunkin’ Donuts shops in at least 10 Connecticut communities wasn’t after a cup of coffee or a pastry.

Police say 32-year-old Brett Johnson told investigators he burglarized the coffee shops to support a $300-a-day oxycodone habit.

The Republican-American reported Tuesday that the Manchester man is being held on $251,600 bond on numerous larceny, burglary and mischief charges. Court records did not list an attorney.

Related: Manchester man arrested for multiple Dunkin’ Donuts burglaries

The break-ins date to April when a safe containing more than $750 was stolen from a Torrington Dunkin’ Donuts. Johnson and his wife were caught in June at a shop in Granby.

Police say Johnson had done heating and air conditioning work at Dunkin’ Donuts in the past so was familiar with the layout of the stores.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.