Police: Man broke into Dunkin’ Donuts to support drug habit

By Published:
Brett M. Johnson

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with 22 break-ins at Dunkin’ Donuts shops in at least 10 Connecticut communities wasn’t after a cup of coffee or a pastry.

Police say 32-year-old Brett Johnson told investigators he burglarized the coffee shops to support a $300-a-day oxycodone habit.

The Republican-American reported Tuesday that the Manchester man is being held on $251,600 bond on numerous larceny, burglary and mischief charges. Court records did not list an attorney.

Related: Manchester man arrested for multiple Dunkin’ Donuts burglaries

The break-ins date to April when a safe containing more than $750 was stolen from a Torrington Dunkin’ Donuts. Johnson and his wife were caught in June at a shop in Granby.

Police say Johnson had done heating and air conditioning work at Dunkin’ Donuts in the past so was familiar with the layout of the stores.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s