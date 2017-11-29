Recipe for gingerbread cookies

(WTNH) — Maria Bruscino Sanchez from Sweet Maria’s in Waterbury is making a classic holiday cookie in the kitchen.

Gingerbread Cookies

Makes 24 to 30, depending on shapes and sizes.

Ingredients:

1/2 pound margarine, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup molasses

1 1/2 teaspoons ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

3 teaspoons baking soda

3 1/2 cups flour

Directions:

In an electric mixer, cream margarine and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after adding each one. Add molasses. Mix well. On low speed, add flour, ginger, cinnamon, and baking soda. Mix on low speed just until blended. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 350 F. Roll dough out onto a lightly floured surface to about 1/8” thickness. Using a cookie cutter, cut dough into desired shapes. Place cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each about 3-inches apart. Be sure to keep small shapes and large shapes on separate sheet pans. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until evenly browned. Remove from the oven. Cool cookies completely before icing and decorating.

Royal Icing Decorating Icing:

4 cups confectioners sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon extract

3 tablespoons or more water

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 egg whites

Paste food color (if desired)

Combine all ingredients in an electric mixer. Mix until blended. Whip until shiny and smooth. Store in an airtight container.

Add water to make a smooth icing. Use stiffer icing ( add more confectioners sugar) to pipe desired designs.