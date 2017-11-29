Report: What are the 20 most popular TV shows in the New Haven area?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released by cable provider Comcast identifies the Top-20 most popular TV programs among their customers in the New Haven area.

ABC tops the list, with the new drama series “The Good Doctor” taking the top spot. Long-time favorite “Grey’s Anatomy“, now it its fourteenth season, earned the number five spot.

Cable shows took several of the spots, including “American Horror Story” on FX, “The Deuce” on HBO, and Rick and Morty on Cartoon Network’s “Adult Swim”.

Two more ABC shows made the Top-20, with White House drama “Designated Survivor” in the #14 slot, and the latest season of “How To Get Away With Murder” taking the #19 position.

Here is the full list of the Top-20 television programs in the New Haven area:

(Source: Comcast of Western New England)

The Good Doctor Season 1 ABC This Is Us Season 2 NBC Will & Grace Season 1 NBC American Horror Story Season 7: Cult FX Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 ABC The Deuce Season 1 HBO Outlander Season 3 Starz Rick and Morty Season 3 Adultswim Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 HBO The Voice Season 13 NBC The Big Bang Theory Season 11 CBS Ray Donovan Season 5 Showtime Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders Season 1 NBC Designated Survivor Season 2 ABC The Gifted Season 1 Fox Blue Bloods Season 8 CBS Empire Season 4 Fox The Orville Season 1 Fox How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 ABC SEAL Team Season 1 CBS