Report: What are the 20 most popular TV shows in the New Haven area?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released by cable provider Comcast identifies the Top-20 most popular TV programs among their customers in the New Haven area.
ABC tops the list, with the new drama series “The Good Doctor” taking the top spot. Long-time favorite “Grey’s Anatomy“, now it its fourteenth season, earned the number five spot.
Cable shows took several of the spots, including “American Horror Story” on FX, “The Deuce” on HBO, and Rick and Morty on Cartoon Network’s “Adult Swim”.
Two more ABC shows made the Top-20, with White House drama “Designated Survivor” in the #14 slot, and the latest season of “How To Get Away With Murder” taking the #19 position.
Here is the full list of the Top-20 television programs in the New Haven area:
(Source: Comcast of Western New England)
- The Good Doctor Season 1 ABC
- This Is Us Season 2 NBC
- Will & Grace Season 1 NBC
- American Horror Story Season 7: Cult FX
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 ABC
- The Deuce Season 1 HBO
- Outlander Season 3 Starz
- Rick and Morty Season 3 Adultswim
- Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 HBO
- The Voice Season 13 NBC
- The Big Bang Theory Season 11 CBS
- Ray Donovan Season 5 Showtime
- Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders Season 1 NBC
- Designated Survivor Season 2 ABC
- The Gifted Season 1 Fox
- Blue Bloods Season 8 CBS
- Empire Season 4 Fox
- The Orville Season 1 Fox
- How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 ABC
- SEAL Team Season 1 CBS