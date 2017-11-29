Report: What are the 20 most popular TV shows in the New Haven area?

The Good Doctor took the #1 spot in New Haven, according to a new report from Comcast (Image: ABC)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released by cable provider Comcast identifies the Top-20 most popular TV programs among their customers in the New Haven area.

ABC tops the list, with the new drama series “The Good Doctor” taking the top spot. Long-time favorite “Grey’s Anatomy“, now it its fourteenth season, earned the number five spot.

Cable shows took several of the spots, including “American Horror Story” on FX, “The Deuce” on HBO, and Rick and Morty on Cartoon Network’s “Adult Swim”.

Two more ABC shows made the Top-20, with White House drama “Designated Survivor” in the #14 slot, and the latest season of “How To Get Away With Murder” taking the #19 position.

Here is the full list of the Top-20 television programs in the New Haven area:
(Source: Comcast of Western New England)

  1. The Good Doctor Season 1 ABC
  2. This Is Us Season 2 NBC
  3. Will & Grace Season 1 NBC
  4. American Horror Story Season 7: Cult FX
  5. Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 ABC
  6. The Deuce Season 1 HBO
  7. Outlander Season 3 Starz
  8. Rick and Morty Season 3 Adultswim
  9. Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 HBO
  10. The Voice Season 13 NBC
  11. The Big Bang Theory Season 11 CBS
  12. Ray Donovan Season 5 Showtime
  13. Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders Season 1 NBC
  14. Designated Survivor Season 2 ABC
  15. The Gifted Season 1 Fox
  16. Blue Bloods Season 8 CBS
  17. Empire Season 4 Fox
  18. The Orville Season 1 Fox
  19. How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 ABC
  20. SEAL Team Season 1 CBS

