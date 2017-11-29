Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Bristol.

According to police, 13-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez was reported as missing on Wednesday.

Officials describe Rodriguez as a white/Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she stands approximately 5’07” and weighs around 170 pounds.

Authorities did not say where Rodriguez was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bristol Police Department. The department can be reached by calling 860-584-3001.