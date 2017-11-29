Simsbury police seek two in surveillance video

Related Coverage Holiday thieves targeting houses and cars

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Simsbury police are seeking two suspects who were observed by a surveillance camera looking around a property.

According to police, on Nov. 28 around 3 p.m., the two men rang the doorbell at a residence near Stratton Brook Road. Officials say the duo looked around the property before leaving the scene in a gray contractor-style van.

Police say the van had a black border along its bottom and a ladder on its roof.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call them at 860-658-3142.