Some West Haven homeowners are upset bird hunting is legal near their homes.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some West Haven homeowners are upset hunting is allowed near their homes. Rick Lowe said, “There’s kids that are getting freaked out.” The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says bird hunting is legal at Sandy Point during waterfowl season.

Howard Bolden added, “There are people that come to take care of the birds and keep it clean for the birds then you have hunters coming and killing the birds.” Hunters are required to remain 250 feet away from any residential property while hunting. But neighbors say that’s not far enough enough. Bolden said, “Bullets have no eyes. so therefore you are sitting in your living room and you get shots coming through your house.” Neighbors believe it’s a safety issue. Jolie Brown said, “The safety of the children they should not be shooting at them at all they should be left alone.” Rick Lowe added, “I don’t want to get hit by some stray BB from some shot gun.”

The sign says beach and bird sanctuary but residents say the name is misleading. Lowe added, “Birds don’t know any different. they’ll keep coming back and keeping getting shot.” Bolden added, “I thought that the word sanctuary means a sanctuary for birds so they should be safe.” Some residents said the law needs to be changed. Bolden added, “Something should be looked at again.” Brown told NEWS8, “They should just be left alone.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released this statement to NEWS8: “DEEP EnCon officers routinely patrol Sandy Point area of West Haven to ensure that hunters are in compliance with all hunting rules and regulations. It is especially important for all outdoor users to respect the rights of others and be aware of all activities that may be occurring outdoors. Connecticut hunters have an excellent safety record, and awareness on the part of all outdoor users can help in our efforts to keep hunting safe for everyone.” Chris Collibee, Director of Communications Department of Energy and Environmental Protection