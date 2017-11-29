Some West Haven homeowners are upset bird hunting is legal near their homes.

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some West Haven homeowners are upset hunting is allowed near their homes. Rick Lowe said, “There’s kids that are getting freaked out.” The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says bird hunting is legal at Sandy Point during waterfowl season.

Howard Bolden added, “There are people that come to take care of the birds and keep it clean for the birds then you have hunters coming and killing the birds.” Hunters are required to remain 250 feet away from any residential property while hunting. But neighbors say that’s not far enough enough. Bolden said, “Bullets have no eyes. so therefore you are sitting in your living room and you get shots coming through your house.” Neighbors believe it’s a safety issue. Jolie Brown said, “The safety of the children they should not be shooting at them at all they should be left alone.” Rick Lowe added, “I don’t want to get hit by some stray BB from some shot gun.”

sandy Some West Haven homeowners are upset bird hunting is legal near their homes.

The sign says beach and bird sanctuary but residents say the name is misleading. Lowe added, “Birds don’t know any different. they’ll keep coming back and keeping getting shot.” Bolden added, “I thought that the word sanctuary means a sanctuary for birds so they should be safe.” Some residents said the law needs to be changed. Bolden added, “Something should be looked at again.” Brown told NEWS8, “They should just be left alone.”

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released this statement to NEWS8: “DEEP EnCon officers routinely patrol Sandy Point area of West Haven to ensure that hunters are in compliance with all hunting rules and regulations.  It is especially important for all outdoor users to respect the rights of others and be aware of all activities that may be occurring outdoors. Connecticut hunters have an excellent safety record, and awareness on the part of all outdoor users can help in our efforts to keep hunting safe for everyone.” Chris Collibee, Director of Communications Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

sandy4 Some West Haven homeowners are upset bird hunting is legal near their homes.

sandy3 Some West Haven homeowners are upset bird hunting is legal near their homes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s