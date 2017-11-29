State leaders to address Medicare Savings Program cuts

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State legislative leaders say they are planning to bring lawmakers back to Hartford next month in an attempt to stop those cuts to the Medicare Savings Program.

As News 8 first reported Tuesday, the cuts will affect over 100,000 Connecticut seniors and the disabled on fixed incomes. The program pays Medicare Premiums and deductibles and co-pays.

Original Story: 113,000 Connecticut seniors feeling state budget ax

Legislative leaders say they will attempt to find the money elsewhere in the budget but the fix would require them to act sometime next month as the cutbacks are scheduled to begin January 1st.

