State won’t pay for sidewalk improvements in Pawcatuck

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The stretch of Route 1 between Stonington High School and downtown Pawcatuck is a busy one and some say there needs to be sidewalks along the entire section.

But the town has just received word that it won’t be receiving a $500,000 state grant to install sidewalks.

Many are disappointed including First Selectman Rob Simmons who told The Day of New London the move was an “irresponsible action” by the state.

The town says it was told by the state last fall that it was going to receive the money.

The paper reports that a previous letter from Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein began “Congratulations!” and went on to say that the town’s application for up to $500,000 in funding from the Main Street Investment Fund program had been approved.

But now that the General Assembly reduced bonding for the Main Street Investment fund from $8 million to $2 million, the sidewalk grant won’t be funded.

In 2016, a Pawcatuck man in a motorized wheelchair was struck by a car on Route 1 near Mayflower Avenue and was killed. His family said it planned to sue the town because it claimed he was forced onto the street because of the condition of the sidewalk.