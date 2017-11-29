Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Wolcott School in West Hartford

By Published:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fourth grade students at Wolcott School in West Hartford were turned into Storm Team 8 Junior Meteorologists for an afternoon after a lesson in weather from Meteorologist Joe Furey.

On Tuesday, the 35-year veteran of Connecticut weather forecasting spoke to the students about how to read Doppler radar and the difference between snow, sleet and hail storms. Joe Furey also enlightened the grade about how to measure the closeness of a thunderstorm by counting to five. When seeing lightening and then counting to five means that the storm is one mile away, rather than five miles away, as he addressed in many official Little League and soccer handbooks around the state.

The students also enjoyed taking a look at the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep which contains meteorological instruments.

