Storm Team 8’s Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Israel Putnam School in Meriden

Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Would you be able to identify the clouds in the sky? The students at Israel Putnam School in Meriden learned about types of clouds in the sky ranging from severe weather clouds in high-pressure weather systems to what happens in a thunderstorm.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey also showed-off the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab. The students learned about the various weather-reading instrumentation inside the Jeep and how it works for a live weather broadcast. The Storm Team 8 Junior Meteorologists enjoyed watching the anemometer spin as the wind picked up outside to see the speeds change.

