Stretch Your Dollar: Avoiding harmful toys

(WTNH)– As you try to decide what to get your kids this holiday, pay close attention to the safety. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what experts say may be harmful to children.

As you search for the perfect present and check items off your holiday lists, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund has a warning. Beware of dangerous and potentially deadly toys.

According to the Trouble in Toyland report, a fidget spinner has more than 300 times the legal limit for lead in children.

“Especially in children, it can lower IQ, cause behavior problems, so it’s a huge problem that there was that much lead on store shelves,” said Mike Litt, U.S. PIRG.

The product has since been recalled. The report states the biggest hazard involves small children and small toy parts.

“Choking hazards are the leading cause of recalls as well as deaths, unfortunately,” said Litt.

To see if a toy is safe, use a toilet paper roll. If the part fits into the roll, it’s too small for kids ages three and younger.

So be aware when you shop and keep kids safety in mind.