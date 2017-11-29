Student safe after wandering away from New Britain elementary school

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Britain school officials are investigating after an elementary school student wandered away from school property on Tuesday afternoon.

The Superintendent Nancy Sarra says that a Vance Elementary School student left school property without permission but was found shortly after a few houses away by a neighbor who brought the student home.

Sarra says the neighbor reported the incident to police, while her spouse called the school to inform them. Vance Elementary School also called police to ensure that the student was safe.

Additionally, a staff member was then sent to the student’s home as a secondary safety measure, where the student was safe with his mother.

Sarra added that the school is in the process of reviewing their security cameras to determine the events that led up to the student leaving the building.