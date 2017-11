TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man has been charged for two robberies in town.

Officials say Brandon Raymundo held up a small grocery store in November and robbed a woman back in August.

According to police, the woman was walking near McDonald’s on Main Street and that’s when Raymundo pulled out a knife and took her purse.

He is facing charges of Robbery in the 2nd Degree, Larceny in the 4th Degree, and Threatening in the 2nd Degree.

Raymundo is being held on a $150,000 bond.