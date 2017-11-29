Tweed New Haven welcomes larger planes, eyes expansion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, American Airlines flight 5640 touched down on the runway. It was the first time the CRJ200 aircraft made an appearance at Tweed New Haven Regional Airport.

“I guess it’s exciting, right? You know, to see jet service come back into New Haven,” said Fred Detar, a passenger on the flight.

Replacing the older style Dash 8 turboprop, the larger jet is designed to provide a smoother and quieter travel experience for passengers to and from Philadelphia.

“This is, like, my fifth time taking out of this airport so I think it’s very nice and convenient. A little bumpy but not bad,” said Rebecca Delmoro of West Haven.

Airport Director Tim Larson says they’ve been pushing to get the bigger and better planes for nine years. The older planes carried 37 passengers, while the CRJ200 models carry 50. The increased capacity means with three flights in and out each day, 78 more passengers can fly.

Larson says the flights are nearly booked for the next month and a half, proving the demand for more planes and destinations out of Tweed New Haven is growing.

“We’d like to go to Chicago and we wanna go to Florida and we’ve got commitments from airlines that once we have the space to do that they’re willing to come and play,” said Larson.

The next project on tap for Tweed New Haven is getting approval to extend the runway to allow for additional traffic. It’s a move many people hope comes soon.

“It’s very convenient for me. I live and work [in] downtown New Haven and, for me, I’d rather take this than hauling myself all the way to New York,” said Mark Moneybenny.

“The market is so strong here I could fill four planes a day at 50 seats to Washington, D.C. back and forth,” said Larson.