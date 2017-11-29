USS Toledo returns home to Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The USS Toledo is home for the holidays.

The Naval submarine returned to the base in New London on Wednesday.

Related Content: New London Submarine base to conduct live drills Wednesday

During its six month deployment, the crew supported national security interests and operations in Scotland and Spain.

Related Content: Senator Blumenthal leads fight against possible BRAC threat

Now back in the United States, the crew is able to spend some time at home with friends and family.