USS Toledo returns home to Connecticut

File. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The USS Toledo is home for the holidays.

The Naval submarine returned to the base in New London on Wednesday.

During its six month deployment, the crew supported national security interests and operations in Scotland and Spain.

Now back in the United States, the crew is able to spend some time at home with friends and family.

