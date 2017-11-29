Vote to be held on controversial Silver Sands Beach project

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)— Beach days are front and center in the state capitol as state leaders will decide if Milford’s Silver Sands Beach State Park will get improvements.

Right now about $9 million is at stake and local politicians around there are saying keep the money, we don’t want it.

Local politicians, business owners, and neighbors came out to fight it. The project would include a new building for a concession stand, bathrooms, and showers.

But those against it say it would disrupt the natural serenity of the park, bring in more traffic, and hurt local shops.

“Why would we be spending $9 million to build out here when no one is asking for this, but more importantly when there are so many other needs that our state has where that money could be well spent,” said Gayle Slossberg, State Senator D-Milford.

The governor is saying this will help the entire state. A spokesperson for the governor says they disagree with the perspective and feedback from Milford officials. She went on to say the park must be operated with everyone in mind.

The state bonding commission will vote on this at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.