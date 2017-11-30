2 men sought in Meriden restaurant shooting

Related Coverage Police investigate shooting at Meriden bar

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Meriden need your help finding two men believed to be involved in a shooting.

Meriden police have released surveillance video that shows the duo.

Officials say the man on the right in the video is the suspect, but they are also looking for the man on the left.

The shooting happened on Nov. 18 inside the Red Room Grille on Colony Street. One man suffered a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with injuries. He was treated and released.

If you have any information that can help police identify the two men, you are asked to give them a call at 203-630-6201.